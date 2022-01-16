LaPorte County farmers win national award at American Farm Bureau Federation Convention

LaPorte County farmers Jacob and Jill Smoker won the Young Farmers & Ranchers Achievement Award at the American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Atlanta.
The national award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who have exhibited leadership and excelled at farming. It recognizes growth, financial progress and Farm Bureau leadership. The Smokers won a Ford vehicle and paid registration to the upcoming American Farm Bureau Federation in Louisville, Kentucky.
“We’re still processing the fact that we’ve been selected for all of this,” Jill Smoker said.
The Smokers just won the Indiana Farm Bureau Achievement Award at the annual Indiana Farm Bureau State Convention in December, affording them the opportunity to compete for the national honor.
“We’ve had learning sessions the past couple of days with all the contestants for the Achievement Award, and there’s an incredible number of qualified candidates throughout this country,” Jacob Smoke said. “It was great to network with them and learn about their operations, as well.”
They operate Smoker Farms, which raises corn, soybeans and cattle on 1,400 acres of farmland on U.S. 30 by Wanatah. Jacob Smoker serves as vice-president of the board for the Indiana Farm Bureau branch in LaPorte County.
“Thank you to Indiana Farm Bureau for all the trust they put in us,” Jacob Smoker said. “We’re grateful to the county leadership and state leadership that allowed us to compete at this level. It’s something we’ll never forget.”
It's the first time Indiana Farmers have won the national Achievement Award since 2008.
“Indiana Farm Bureau is so proud of what Jake and Jill Smoker have accomplished,” Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron said. “Their dedication to Indiana agriculture and the hard work they’ve put into their application sets a great example for other young farmers in our state.”
