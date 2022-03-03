LaPorte County Historical Society Museum hosting its annual photo contest

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is now asking the public for submissions for its annual photo contest.
The historical museum's 2022 Photo Contest has the theme "LaPorte County Streets and Signs." It's meant to be an intentionally broad theme open to interpretation.
"We're hoping to see some great photos of everyone's favorite roads, signs and avenues in LaPorte County," LaPorte County Historical Society Museum Assistant Director Danielle Adams said in a press release. "Entries could include photos of the advertisements painted on the sides of our brick buildings, the street where you live, the sign for your favorite intersection or business, a bustling road covered in fall leaves, and so much more. The options are nearly endless in our large county. Submissions for photos are open today."
The photos must have been taken in 2021 or 2022 somewhere in LaPorte County. All ages can take part in the contest.
All entries will be displayed at the museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Ste. 1 during the month of May. A curated selection of photos will be published in the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum's 2023 calendar.
Submissions must be received by 4:30 p.m. April 22. The results of the contest will be announced to the public on April 29.
"The full list of rules will be available on our website this month, or you can stop by the museum to pick up the rules and submission form," Adams said.
Any questions can be directed to Adams at assistantdirector@laportecountyhistory.org.
