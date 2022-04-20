LaPorte County Historical Society Museum photo contest deadline coming up

People have until the end of the week to submit to LaPorte County Historical Society Museum's annual photo contest.

The museum's 2002 Photo Contest has the theme "LaPorte County Streets and Signs" this year. It's an intentionally broad theme that's open to interpretation.

The deadline to submit your best photos is 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Don't forget that photos for the 2022 "Streets and Signs" Photo Contest are due on Saturday, April 23," LaPorte County Historical Society Museum Assistant Director Danielle Adams said in a press release. "Send in your color 8x10 photos of streets and signs of La Porte County. Winners will be announced the following Saturday. Your photo may also be featured in the 2023 Museum Calendar. You can find rules for entry and submission forms on our website."

People are encouraged to send images of "advertisements painted on the sides of our brick buildings, the street where you live, the sign for your favorite intersection or business, a bustling road covered in fall leaves and so much more," she said.

The photos must have been taken in 2021 or 2022 anywhere in LaPorte County. All ages can participate in the contest.

All entries will be displayed at the museum during the month of May. A curated selection of the submitted photos will be published in the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum's 2023 calendar next year.

The results of the contest will be announced to the public on April 29.

The museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite 1 also just opened its prom exhibit.

"Fourteen dresses from our archives spanning from the 1930s to the 1990s are on display," Adams said.

To submit prom photos or if you have questions about the photo contest, email assistantdirector@laportecountyhistory.org.

For more information, visit laportecountyhistory.org.

