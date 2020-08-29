LaPorte County lands another $250,000 to help small businesses with COVID-19 relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaPorte County landed another $250,000 in state grant funding to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the county distributed grants to 29 small businesses in a variety of sectors, including Immediate Movers, JB Supermarket, Les & Pearls, Fitness Plus, Z Cuts Lawn Maintenance, Reliable Cars Sales, Transitions Equestrian Center, Duneland Hospitality, The Ville Bar and Grill, and J&B Feed.

“Bringing home another $250,000 of our tax dollars back to LaPorte County during tough economic times is an enormous win-win for all of us," LaPorte County Commission President Sheila Matias said. "Like the grants which were distributed from the first $250,000 award a few months ago, this grant of another quarter million dollars will help businesses meet payroll, buy supplies and keep their doors open."

With funds from Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs, LaPorte County hopes to extend lifeline grants to 20 to 30 more small business.

“Support during these trying times will make a real difference and allow these small business owners to retain their employees and remain viable," LaPorte County Council President Randy Novak said.