LaPorte County lands another $250,000 to help small businesses with COVID-19 relief

LaPorte County landed another $250,000 in state grant funding to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, the county distributed grants to 29 small businesses in a variety of sectors, including Immediate Movers, JB Supermarket, Les & Pearls, Fitness Plus, Z Cuts Lawn Maintenance, Reliable Cars Sales, Transitions Equestrian Center, Duneland Hospitality, The Ville Bar and Grill, and J&B Feed.
“Bringing home another $250,000 of our tax dollars back to LaPorte County during tough economic times is an enormous win-win for all of us," LaPorte County Commission President Sheila Matias said. "Like the grants which were distributed from the first $250,000 award a few months ago, this grant of another quarter million dollars will help businesses meet payroll, buy supplies and keep their doors open."
With funds from Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs, LaPorte County hopes to extend lifeline grants to 20 to 30 more small business.
“Support during these trying times will make a real difference and allow these small business owners to retain their employees and remain viable," LaPorte County Council President Randy Novak said.
Small businesses can apply to get grants of between $5,000 to $10,000 to cover payroll, lease payments, inventory, capital expenses or COVID-19-related costs, such as equipping staff with masks, gloves, and disinfectants.
“Our county has been awarded $500,000 between the two grant approvals. With this additional $250,000, the Redevelopment Commission will again assist in the local grant approval process for distribution of these funds," commissioner Vidya Kora said.
Businesses can find applications for the grant funding on the county website at www.laportecounty.in.gov in late September.
For more information, email LaPorte County Community and Economic Development Office Director Tony Rodriguez at trodriguez@laporteco.in.gov.
