LaPorte County offers COVID-19 relief to 27 small businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — LaPorte County is offering COVID-19 assistance to 27 small businesses affected by the pandemic through its Action Fund.

“This lifeline grant comes at a time when our local small businesses need it most," said Sheila Matias, president of the LaPorte County Commissioners. "As a result of this program, 144 permanent jobs operating these local businesses have been retained in our LaPorte County economy, keeping wages in the pockets of our families. This could not have been possible without the coordinated efforts of our county’s team. The grant team was made up of both state and county elected officials, appointed board members and county staff who worked closely together for the betterment of our entire county."

State Sen. Michael Bohacek, State Rep. Jim Pressel, State Rep. Representative Patricia Boy, the LaPorte County Commissioners, the LaPorte County Council members, and county staff lined up the funding for small business owners through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.