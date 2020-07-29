LaPorte County offers COVID-19 relief to 27 small businesses

LAPORTE — LaPorte County is offering COVID-19 assistance to 27 small businesses affected by the pandemic through its Action Fund.
“This lifeline grant comes at a time when our local small businesses need it most," said Sheila Matias, president of the LaPorte County Commissioners. "As a result of this program, 144 permanent jobs operating these local businesses have been retained in our LaPorte County economy, keeping wages in the pockets of our families. This could not have been possible without the coordinated efforts of our county’s team. The grant team was made up of both state and county elected officials, appointed board members and county staff who worked closely together for the betterment of our entire county."
State Sen. Michael Bohacek, State Rep. Jim Pressel, State Rep. Representative Patricia Boy, the LaPorte County Commissioners, the LaPorte County Council members, and county staff lined up the funding for small business owners through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
"The council and commissioners have demonstrated their commitment to the small businesses and to the entrepreneurs who create jobs for our families,” Matias said. “A special salute goes out to the members of the LaPorte County Redevelopment Commission who took the time to participate in this historic process to through a lifeline to our entrepreneurs and the owners of these small businesses. Each redevelopment commissioner proved to be very valuable in this process, bringing their business expertise and acumen for the betterment of our county."
Grant recipients include Immediate Movers, Janice Lynn Wesch DBH, Blackjack Pines Inc, Sweet Lou, That's Who, JB Supermarket, Les & Pearls, Fitness Plus, Z Cuts Lawn Maintenance, Reliable Cars Sales Inc, Transitions Equestrian Center, Duneland Hospitality Inc, Schmidt-Marken Designs, Charles Bailey Trucking, Pine Grove Banquet Hall, Bistro Vault, The Ville Bar and Grill, Craig Fouts and Sons, J&B Feed Inc, Lakeside Lavender & Herbs, Jimmy's of Westville, Last Resort Campground, Jennie Raes, Heston Inc, Schander Remodeling, L&K Cleaning, Shireman Veterinary Services and Mofield Property Services.
“All of this work which has been coordinated by the Office of Community and Economic Development and is a clear demonstration of what can be accomplished when we all work together,” LaPorte County Council President Randy Novak said. “We aim to help our small business owners weather this storm."
LaPorte County has submitted a second grant application, hoping to assist 20 to 30 more small businesses in the community.
If that grant comes through, information on how to apply will be posted on www.laporteco.in.gov.
