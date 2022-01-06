LaPorte County seeks designation as a broadband-ready community

LaPorte County is seeking designation from the state of Indiana as a "Broadband-Ready Community" as the county looks to expand access to high-speed internet across the county.
The LaPorte County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve pursuit of the designation, meant to convey the county government "is laser-focused on finding solutions and strategies for those struggling for access to high-speed broadband services."
“By securing this designation, LaPorte County bulldozes through barriers to prepare for a tidal wave of new fiber-optic investment which is what is needed,” LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias said in an announcement of the effort.
The LaPorte County’s Rural Broadband Task Force has been spearheading the project, which has been underway for years.
“Broadband infrastructure has become as critical as water and sewer lines,” said County Council President Randall Novak, who also serves on the task force. “We spend a lot of effort and energy creating an environment that can attract significant new investment. What we are doing here makes this critical fiber optic investment and increased bandwidth another critical piece of the puzzle for future growth and we humbly ask for the state of Indiana’s support in approving this designation."
The coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for high-speed broadband as more people work from home or attend classes virtually, LaPorte County officials said.
“If we are going to be prepared to educate our communities’ children and conduct telehealth appointments, continue to expand remote work, support a rapidly growing Internet of things infrastructure, while encouraging innovation and entrepreneurial pursuits, we must have the bandwidth," said Kevin McGuire, the information technology director for Michigan City Area Schools and a task force member. “The pandemic has shown how critically vital this bandwidth is to our future; remote learning and access to the classroom and to teachers instructing remotely has shown that being able to connect at high broadband speed should not be a privilege or a luxury but a necessity for all families."
The designation is expected to make it easier for private companies to invest in broadband in LaPorte County. Officials said that would benefit existing residents and help spur more economic development.
