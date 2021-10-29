LaPorte County Sheriff's Office arrests three sex offenders before Halloween

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office arrested three sex offenders ahead of Halloween.

The police agency checked on the compliance of all sexually violent predators and offenders against children to ensure trick-or-treating would be safe for kids. Police visited 123 offenders across LaPorte County and arrested three found to be non-compliant.

Police arrested Rodney A. Wood, 47, Charles D. Mercade, 38, and Zhavaun P. Savado, 27, for failing to register as sex offenders. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said Savado had a prior conviction for that offense that elevated the pending charge to a level 5 felony this time.

All three offenders were taken to the LaPorte County Jail.

Wood was released on cash bond. Savado is being held on a $15,005 cash-only bond. Mercado is being held without bond.

Other offenders got a warning.

"During Operation Candy Corn, each offender was strongly encouraged not to participate in trick-or-treat activities," Captain Derek J. Allen said.

The public can monitor the geographic location of convicted sex offenders in LaPorte County by visiting www.laportecountysheriff.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.