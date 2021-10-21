LaPorte County Works highlights local businesses

LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias has launched a LaPorte County Works initiative in which she highlights different local businesses at LaPorte County Commissioners meetings and on the county's website.
“LaPorte County Works honors the many businesses who call LaPorte County home," she said. "We aim to highlight our local businesses and industries so our residents know they can grow their careers and earn a good living right here in LaPorte County."
At each meeting, she will encourage people to both shop locally and work locally. She most recently highlighted Sullivan-Palatek, a 37-year-old air compressor company that employs 149 people in Michigan City and is now hiring.
"With the hard few years we’ve had with the pandemic, it is more important than ever to put a spotlight on our businesses, industries and manufacturing which provide many good family-wage jobs right here in LaPorte County," she said. "My hope is to highlight their products, services and history because each of the companies contribute to making our great county the premiere place to work, live and raise our families. We want to ensure that LaPorte County residents who are seeking a new career, a better job or an opportunity for success can look no further than the many great employers right here in beautiful LaPorte County, Indiana.”
She plans to showcase a different companies at each meeting, focusing on job openings.
“This is a great opportunity to showcase the many diverse careers available in our LaPorte County businesses," Commissioners President Rich Mrozinski said. "The pandemic certainly affected many working adults in our county and so this project will help to put a spotlight on the many open positions for prospective employees who are looking for new opportunities for working close to home. Sullivan-Palatek is the first of many businesses presented during the LaPorte County Works segment, and I look forward to hearing more. We are certainly lucky to have so many great businesses and industries here in our county.”
Information about the highlighted companies will be posted on the LaPorte County website at www.laportecounty.in.gov. People also can nominate their companies to be featured by clicking on the moving news ticket near the top of the page.
“I’m happy to report that The Office of Community and Economic Development has had significant success in attracting new employers to LaPorte County but to be clear, the foundation of every successful economic development program starts with a rock-solid business retention and expansion program,” said Tony Rodriguez, director of LaPorte County's Community and Economic Development Department. “The LaPorte County Works project accomplishes multiple goals and we applaud Commissioner Matias for this initiative which spotlights our local business community."
For more information about the program, email trodriguez@laporteco.in.gov.
