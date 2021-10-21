LaPorte County Works highlights local businesses

“LaPorte County Works honors the many businesses who call LaPorte County home," she said. "We aim to highlight our local businesses and industries so our residents know they can grow their careers and earn a good living right here in LaPorte County."

"With the hard few years we’ve had with the pandemic, it is more important than ever to put a spotlight on our businesses, industries and manufacturing which provide many good family-wage jobs right here in LaPorte County," she said. "My hope is to highlight their products, services and history because each of the companies contribute to making our great county the premiere place to work, live and raise our families. We want to ensure that LaPorte County residents who are seeking a new career, a better job or an opportunity for success can look no further than the many great employers right here in beautiful LaPorte County, Indiana.”