LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership offering childcare vouchers to bring people back to work

The LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership is offering childcare vouchers to help people get back to work if they've had to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency, which works with businesses in the LaPorte area to foster more economic development, launched the Ready2Work Childcare Voucher Program to help both job seekers and employers during the COVID-19 era. It will provide childcare assistance to LaPorte residents who haven't been able to return to work or find new jobs during the coronavirus pandemic because of challenges finding childcare.

The obstacle of affordable childcare has been frequently cited as one of the most prevalent reasons for widespread worker shortages that have forced businesses to reduce operating hours, led to supply chain disruptions and led employers to increase wages and offer bonuses. Many workers have found it hard to come by or so pricey it does not make financial sense to return to the office while raising young kids.

People can get monthly payments of up to $50 a week to the LaPorte County Family YMCA Child Care and Learning Center and Toddle Tykes Daycare. Both are licensed providers of childcare in Indiana that have attained Level 4 and Level 3 distinctions respectively.