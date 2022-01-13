LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership offering childcare vouchers to bring people back to work

The LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership is offering childcare vouchers to help people get back to work if they've had to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency, which works with businesses in the LaPorte area to foster more economic development, launched the Ready2Work Childcare Voucher Program to help both job seekers and employers during the COVID-19 era. It will provide childcare assistance to LaPorte residents who haven't been able to return to work or find new jobs during the coronavirus pandemic because of challenges finding childcare.
The obstacle of affordable childcare has been frequently cited as one of the most prevalent reasons for widespread worker shortages that have forced businesses to reduce operating hours, led to supply chain disruptions and led employers to increase wages and offer bonuses. Many workers have found it hard to come by or so pricey it does not make financial sense to return to the office while raising young kids.
People can get monthly payments of up to $50 a week to the LaPorte County Family YMCA Child Care and Learning Center and Toddle Tykes Daycare. Both are licensed providers of childcare in Indiana that have attained Level 4 and Level 3 distinctions respectively.
In order to qualify, applicants must show proof they have pursued and gotten full-time employment somewhere in the greater LaPorte area. The LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership will confirm employment status and eligibility with the employer and do a final screening.
The worker must remain employed full-time to stay eligible and will lose the assistance payments if they resign or are terminated from the position.
A limited number of scholarships are available.
Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. They can be downloaded online at www.laportepartnership.com and either emailed to ErikN@laportepartnership.com or mailed to 605 Michigan Ave., La Porte, IN 46350.
For more information, call 219-324-8584.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lego toy store, lobster roll restaurant, Ynot Treasures and Renegade Resale open; Starbucks closes
Open
'Endless possibilities'
'Thousands of different combinations'
'A mini figure for everything'
Open
Open
Temporarily closed
Open
Southern sides
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, creperie and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop House closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, crepery and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop Hou…