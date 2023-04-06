The LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership has opened enrollment for local businesses to sign up their employees for the upcoming 2023 LEAP Olympics, a good-natured contest that pits local companies against each other in various sports as a camaraderie exercise.

The second annual LEAP Olympics will take place May 15-19 in LaPorte. The Olympics-inspired competition is meant to promote company pride, corporate wellness and team building.

“Last year we had a good turnout made up of a variety of industries," LEAP Executive Director Bert Cook said. "This year, with more information available and being the second year, we hope to have more participation from all over LaPorte County.”

The LEAP Olympics consists of eight sports over the course of the week. Businesses can sign up employees, board members and immediate family members for contests that take place at 4:30 p.m. in the evening at various businesses around LaPorte.

The sports include kickball, dodgeball, cornhole, Euchre, 3-point basketball, bowling, trivia and ring toss.

All teams are co-ed. Each must be half male and half female and a company can enroll up to two teams in each game.

The winning teams will take home trophies for each contest. A traveling trophy will be bestowed upon the overall winner on May 19.

For more information or to register, visit www.laportepartnership.com or call 219-324-8584.