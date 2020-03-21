LaPorte eyes commercial redevelopment

LAPORTE — City officials are setting the hook to catch the major commercial growth knocking on the city’s doorsteps.

The mostly empty Maple Lane Mall and two other properties actively pursued for commercial development were placed within the boundaries of the city’s Urban Enterprise Association.

The action taken Monday by the City Council extends property tax credits and grants offered by the UEA to the property owners.

“This is kind of the first step in what will be a few steps in order to get these properties to the finish line,” Cook said.

Cook said he expects announcements for major projects stemming from the incentives to happen during late spring and early summer.

Maple Lane Mall in 2017 was purchased by Rural King to locate a store inside the old Kmart and lease the remainder of the space, officials said.

There’s been no activity, though, at the once thriving mall.

Holding up the project was the condition of the mall, which was built in 1975.

Cook said the UEA incentives will offset the cost of redeveloping the site.