LaPorte eyes commercial redevelopment

LAPORTE — City officials are setting the hook to catch the major commercial growth knocking on the city’s doorsteps.
The mostly empty Maple Lane Mall and two other properties actively pursued for commercial development were placed within the boundaries of the city’s Urban Enterprise Association.
The action taken Monday by the City Council extends property tax credits and grants offered by the UEA to the property owners.
“This is kind of the first step in what will be a few steps in order to get these properties to the finish line,” Cook said.
Cook said he expects announcements for major projects stemming from the incentives to happen during late spring and early summer.
Maple Lane Mall in 2017 was purchased by Rural King to locate a store inside the old Kmart and lease the remainder of the space, officials said.
There’s been no activity, though, at the once thriving mall.
Holding up the project was the condition of the mall, which was built in 1975.
Cook said the UEA incentives will offset the cost of redeveloping the site.
“This absolutely helps that process and brings some resources to the table that are desperately needed,” he said.
The other properties included in the UEA boundaries are the outgoing fire station at Boyd Boulevard and East Lincolnway and three houses on Pine Lake Avenue across from Culver’s.
The fire station is in the process of being sold for commercial development once construction of the more spacious station replacing it on Daytona Street is finished.
Two of the houses have been torn down for a developer with plans for a possible strip mall.
Cook said all of the proposed developments were contingent on the incentives.
"I applaud the mayor’s office and the City Council. They've been very specific in wanting to target specific types of development and to use the tools we have in order to encourage that. This sets us up for success in each one of those areas," he said.