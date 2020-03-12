LaPorte factory named a super polluter

A factory in LaPorte was named one of 100 "super polluters" nationwide.
A study by the Environmental Integrity Project identified the Arconic factory at 1110 E. Lincolnway, formerly known as Howmet Castings and Services and then Alcoa Howmet, as one of the worst polluting industrial facilities in the country.
The plant, which employs hundreds of workers, makes engine parts for jets and commercial aircraft out of superalloys.
Arconic, a Pittsburgh-based spinoff of the plant's previous owner, the aluminum smelter Alcoa, did not respond to requests for comment.
The LaPorte factory was one of just two "super polluters" identified in the Chicago area and six in the state of Indiana, according to the “Breath to the People: Sacred Air and Toxic Pollution” report the environmental nonprofit compiled in collaboration with the United Church of Christ. The study found just 100 facilities nationwide produced 39% of all toxic air emissions in 2018.
“This report is our latest attempt to draw attention to the many threats posed by industrial pollution — especially to those living in close proximity to the emission sources—and to provide common-sense and long-lasting solutions,” said Courtney Bernhardt, research director for the Environmental Integrity Project.
Arconic's factory in LaPorte ranked 82nd nationwide among the "super polluters" after emitting 0.58 tons of air releases in 2018, including 5.24 million tons of inhalation toxicity-weighted air releases, the study found. An estimated 2,514 people, including 229 children and 358 seniors, live within a mile of the factory. About 45% of people who live in the immediate vicinity of the factory are low-income, and 21% are people of color .
“This report highlights and reconfirms what we cannot overlook: Children are in direct harm’s way to toxic air pollution,” said Nsedu Obot Witherspoon, executive director of the Children’s Environmental Health Network. “We have evidence of children living near fence line communities, among clusters of polluting companies and those who are exposed to multiple injustices before us. This is far from okay and requires the urgent public will necessary to stand up for and protect the health, safety and future of our children today.”