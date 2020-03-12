LaPorte factory named a super polluter

A factory in LaPorte was named one of 100 "super polluters" nationwide.

A study by the Environmental Integrity Project identified the Arconic factory at 1110 E. Lincolnway, formerly known as Howmet Castings and Services and then Alcoa Howmet, as one of the worst polluting industrial facilities in the country.

The plant, which employs hundreds of workers, makes engine parts for jets and commercial aircraft out of superalloys.

Arconic, a Pittsburgh-based spinoff of the plant's previous owner, the aluminum smelter Alcoa, did not respond to requests for comment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The LaPorte factory was one of just two "super polluters" identified in the Chicago area and six in the state of Indiana, according to the “Breath to the People: Sacred Air and Toxic Pollution” report the environmental nonprofit compiled in collaboration with the United Church of Christ. The study found just 100 facilities nationwide produced 39% of all toxic air emissions in 2018.

“This report is our latest attempt to draw attention to the many threats posed by industrial pollution — especially to those living in close proximity to the emission sources—and to provide common-sense and long-lasting solutions,” said Courtney Bernhardt, research director for the Environmental Integrity Project.