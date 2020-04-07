LaPorte factory switches to making thousands of masks for health care workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A LaPorte County factory that normally makes insulated food carrier bags for school nutrition programs has switched to making cotton masks for the fight against coronavirus.

Sterno Products in LaPorte normally produces bags to feed hot meals to school kids, such as when breakfast is delivered in the classroom. About 30 workers are employed at the plant at 3539 Monroe St., formerly known as sevenOKs and TCB Manufacturing.

It built up enough of a stockpile of insulated bags for the summer rush, and is now switching to sewing about 3,000 cloth masks a day to protect people from the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's the culmination of seeing the need for mass for medical professionals and the general public," said David Amirault, Sterno's vice president of product development and marketing. "We knew we could do it."

LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody, from whom California-based Sterno acquired the company, arranged to get the masks to LaPorte Hospital. The factory – which also has made food delivery bags for Wrigley Field, Fenway Park and Papa John's – scrounged up materials to make tightly woven double-ply cotton masks that are pleated around the ears.