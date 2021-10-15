 Skip to main content
LaPorte hospital earns Breast Imaging Center of Excellence award
Northwest Health LaPorte is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Northwest Health LaPorte hospital was designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.

The American College of Radiology, a national professional organization, recognizes distinguished breast imaging centers across the country with the awards. They must have earned accreditation for all breast imaging technology like mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast ultrasound and ultrasound-guided breast biopsy.

It recognized Northwest Health LaPorte for high practice standards as determined by peer review evaluations from experts in the field, including board-certified physicians appointed by the American College of Radiology. It reviewed image quality, quality assurance programs and procedures, personnel qualifications and facility equipment.

“I am grateful for the outstanding imaging technologists, radiologists and support staff at Northwest Health LaPorte and our affiliated locations. It is because of their outstanding patient care and imaging skills that Northwest Health LaPorte has earned this honor,” said Ashely Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health.

The ACR represents more than 36,000 diagnostic radiologists, interventional radiologists, medical physicists, radiation oncologists, and nuclear medicine physicians. It provides programs focusing on medical imagining, radiation oncology and comprehensive health services.

