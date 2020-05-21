LaPorte hospital project shut down after at least 10 workers test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAPORTE — Construction of the new LaPorte Hospital has been suspended due to workers contracting COVID-19.

Joe Forsthoffer, director of corporate communications for the general contractor, Robins & Morton, based in Birmingham, Alabama, said the project was shut down Tuesday night when test results came back positive on four workers exhibiting symptoms.

He said six more workers also showed signs of being sick were later diagnosed with the virus.

“This is an evolving thing so that number may go up a little yet,” he said.

Work is scheduled to resume on May 26, but the restart date could be pushed back depending on how the situation with the virus unfolds.

In the meantime, Forsthoffer said the worksite will be professionally disinfected to guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Occupational Health & Safety Administration.

Forsthoffer said the remaining 180 or so workers at the site are encouraged to be screened for COVID-19 or self-quarantine for 14 days.

“We have offered to screen and test anyone who has been working on the construction project and that process is underway,” hospital officials said.