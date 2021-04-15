LaPorte manufacturer begins expansion project

LAPORTE — A manufacturing company has chosen to stay in the community instead of moving elsewhere to grow.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday on a 30,000-square-foot addition at E-PAK Machinery.

A more than 60% increase in space will allow the company to keep up with increased demand for liquid filling machines designed and made at the plant, said E-Pak CEO Ron Sarto.

Sarto said construction of a steel building next to the existing structure will be completed in September.

“It’s a significant expansion for us,” he said.

Currently, about 60 people work at the company on Ind. 39 near LaPorte Municipal Airport.

Initially, Sarto said another 10 people will be hired, but he expects the workforce to grow beyond that if the increase in customer orders keeps pace.

The machines are sold to companies using them to fill containers with everything from juice, distilled spirits and cleaning solution.

Because of the pandemic, Sarto said much of the higher demand has been for machines capable of dispensing hand sanitizer into bottles and other packaging.