LaPorte tax abatement seals deal with mattress maker

LAPORTE — Tax abatement has been granted to a leading maker of mattresses expected to bring up to 350 jobs to LaPorte County.

The LaPorte County Council Monday night voted unanimously in favor of a 10-year tax abatement for Corsicana Mattress Co.

The tax abatement is in response to Corsicana's commitment to invest $8.5 million on renovating and repurposing a 165,000 square-foot assembly plant inside a building vacant for about 20 years at Indiana 2 and 500 West at Pinola.

“Seeing somebody come in there and occupying that, it’s going to be an absolute great thing,” said County Council President Randy Novak.

James Booth, chief operating officer for the Dallas, Texas, based firm, said the plan is to start production with up to 60 workers by the end of the year.

Booth said as many as 350 people could be employed in skilled and unskilled positions at the plant in three to five years. The average worker salary will be about $15 per hour.

“This is going to be a win, win for LaPorte County. Let’s get them here and get it going and get them jobs,” said Councilman Jeff Santana.