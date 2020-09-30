 Skip to main content
LaPorte tax abatement seals deal with mattress maker
LaPorte tax abatement seals deal with mattress maker

Corsicana Mattress to create 350 jobs at new bed-in-a-box factory in LaPorte

A Texas-based company is investing $8.6 million in a new mattress factory in LaPorte.

LAPORTE — Tax abatement has been granted to a leading maker of mattresses expected to bring up to 350 jobs to LaPorte County.

The LaPorte County Council Monday night voted unanimously in favor of a 10-year tax abatement for Corsicana Mattress Co.

The tax abatement is in response to Corsicana's commitment to invest $8.5 million on renovating and repurposing a 165,000 square-foot assembly plant inside a building vacant for about 20 years at Indiana 2 and 500 West at Pinola.

“Seeing somebody come in there and occupying that, it’s going to be an absolute great thing,” said County Council President Randy Novak.

James Booth, chief operating officer for the Dallas, Texas, based firm, said the plan is to start production with up to 60 workers by the end of the year.

Booth said as many as 350 people could be employed in skilled and unskilled positions at the plant in three to five years. The average worker salary will be about $15 per hour.

“This is going to be a win, win for LaPorte County. Let’s get them here and get it going and get them jobs,” said Councilman Jeff Santana.

The company, listed by Furniture Today as among the 10 largest makers of mattresses in the U.S., employs about 950 people at eight other locations in Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Arizona, Washington, Connecticut and Illinois.

Booth said the plant here is being added primarily to meet an increase in online sales for Corsicana’s “bed-in-a-box” brand foam mattress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said LaPorte County was chosen because of its available workforce and close proximity to customers in markets like Chicago and Detroit, who now can receive same day product delivery.

“We’re going to restore that building and make it an exciting place to work,” Booth said.

Corsicana Mattress Co. was founded in 1971.

The council also voted to place the facility into an Economic Revitalization Area to make the company eligible for the tax abatement.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is offering up to $2.3 million in conditional tax credits to the company, based on job creation.

