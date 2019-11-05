LaPORTE — LaPorte is turning to cheap liquor licenses to lure trendy restaurants serving alcohol as surrounding communities Valparaiso, Chesterton and Michigan City and have done.
The City Council recently approved the creation of an Alcoholic Beverage Review Commission to consider applications for discount licenses other communities under state law have issued in specific zones for economic development.
The licenses in LaPorte are reserved for New Porte Landing and part of the nearby downtown, areas the city has aggressively targeted for continued redevelopment and growth.
Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, said the number of restaurants serving alcohol here is seriously lacking.
He said filling that need would give residents and outsiders desiring the experience more options for staying and coming here.
"We’re trying to recapture that leakage, or the market we lose to other communities," Cook said.
Cook said the cost of the licenses has not been decided, but he anticipates the price will be minimal, or just enough to cover the administrative costs of issuing them.
He expects restaurants will jump at the chance to avoid the $100,000 or so cost of a traditional license, he said.
Cook said there is no limit on the number of licenses that can be issued but feels the amount will be low to avoid market saturation.
"It’s a big step for us and I’m excited to see what sort of applications we get," Cook said.
Market saturation is already a worry for some bar owners.
Howie Hunsley, owner of Dick’s Bar at 912 Lincolnway, said business is nowhere near where it used to be in local taverns.
He said adding establishments serving alcohol could tighten the pinch.
"The piece of the pie is only so big, and the more you slice it the thinner everybody else’s pieces get," Hunsley said.
City Councilman Tim Stabosz, one of five members on ABRC, said he doesn’t believe existing taverns will be hurt much, if any, because the market being targeted is different.
"I don’t think you’re going to see a decline in traffic at neighborhood bars where they stop going there and they start going to something that’s really a gathering place for a different type of crowd," Stabosz said.
Cook said existing bars and other businesses could wind up drawing from the people venturing out to new establishments.
"We believe more people will choose to either stay in LaPorte or come to LaPorte from other communities and ultimately that will benefit all of our restaurants, bars, retail, gas stations, everyone. That’s what we’re shooting for," Cook said.