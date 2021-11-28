 Skip to main content
LaPorte's Boss Industries expands with purchase of Missouri company
LaPorte's Boss Industries expands with purchase of Missouri company

Boss Industries is expanding its product line.

 Tony V. Martin, The Times, file

LAPORTE — A LaPorte manufacturer is expanding its line of products used in construction and other industries.

Boss Industries, Inc., at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park, has acquired HIPPO Multipower of Kansas City, Missouri.

Founded in 1988, Boss Industries now accounts for more than 50% of all power take-off, or PTO, driven rotary screw compressor sales, according to the company’s website.

A PTO transfers power from the vehicle's engine to operate a compressor.

Boss Industries, which has upwards of 50 employees, makes engine- and hydraulically powered rotary screw compressors, along with products related to gas and vapor recovery compression.

HIPPO Multipower started in 1972 as a truck equipment upfitter, specializing in aerial bucket trucks.

Eight years later, the company built the industry’s first PTO driven unit for the utility, railroad and other industries.

Todd Hudson, president of Boss Industries, said the purchase adds several market leading mobile power products to the company’s portfolio.

“This strategic acquisition will allow us to continue providing best-in-class solutions to our customers in addition to expanding the services offered to HIPPO’s existing customer base,” he said.

Boss Industry products are also used in the military and other industries such as fire and rescue, landscaping and irrigation.

“When you see companies like Boss expanding in this way and growing here it’s just a great thing,” said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

