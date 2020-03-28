Larson-Danielson Construction Co. donates air filters, masks to hospitals

Larson-Danielson Construction Co. of LaPorte is donating industrial air filters and masks to hospitals and health care companies across Northwest Indiana.

The 112-year-old company, which specializes in general contracting, construction management, and design-build for the commercial, industrial, and institutional markets, has given hundreds of N95 respirator masks to front-line health care workers dealing with the outbreak of coronavirus in Northwest Indiana. The masks are both worn by medical professionals and construction workers who might otherwise breathe in particulates, such as from drywall or concrete.

The general contractor at 302 Tyler St. in LaPorte also donated use of 24 of its HEPA air filtering units to two hospitals in Lake County so they can creating additional isolation rooms for COVID-19 patients.

Larson-Danielson employees Jeff Gulley and Roger Stauch trucked the masks and air filters over to the hospitals this week as they combat the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 590,000 people and killed more than 27,000 worldwide.

At least 55 cases have been reported in Northwest Indiana, as well as nearly 1,000 statewide.

