Las Mamacitas NWI returns to food truck roots, raises funds for VFW

Restaurant owner Monica Jiménez-Susoreny, who's also the organizer of the NWI Food Truck Fest and the NWI Hot Air Balloon Fest, has returned the business to its food truck roots and is now looking to give back to the community, including by raising funds for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 988 in Valparaiso this holiday season.

“We have been through a lot in one year as many people have. We lost our restaurant and we are trying to rebuild, while doing our best to give back to the community and help others who are in the same situation,” Jiménez-Susoreny said. “Losing our restaurant and everything we had really put things into perspective for me, and took a piece of who I am away, but wanting to help others and creating memories is what had kept me motivated and continuing this journey. The other motivation is to prove if you never give up, your dreams can come true.”