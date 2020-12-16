Las Mamacitas NWI returns to food truck roots, raises funds for VFW

After generating buzz with menu items like lobster claw tacos, tequila slushies and a 100-ounce margarita, Las Mamacitas Tacos, Tamales and Tequila closed its brick-and-mortar restaurant after just a few months in the former Volstead space at 225 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton last year.
Restaurant owner Monica Jiménez-Susoreny, who's also the organizer of the NWI Food Truck Fest and the NWI Hot Air Balloon Fest, has returned the business to its food truck roots and is now looking to give back to the community, including by raising funds for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 988 in Valparaiso this holiday season.
Jiménez-Susoreny said it was part of an ongoing initiative for the holiday season that might be extended beyond the holidays.
“We have been through a lot in one year as many people have. We lost our restaurant and we are trying to rebuild, while doing our best to give back to the community and help others who are in the same situation,” Jiménez-Susoreny said. “Losing our restaurant and everything we had really put things into perspective for me, and took a piece of who I am away, but wanting to help others and creating memories is what had kept me motivated and continuing this journey. The other motivation is to prove if you never give up, your dreams can come true.”
The food truck will sell tacos, nachos, tamales, a three-layer tostada and other Mexican fare from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday outside the VFW post at 705 Roosevelt Road.
People can pre-order nacho, taco or tamale boxes that feed three and come with rice, beans, chips and salsa by Friday at 1 p.m.
“We are excited to have Las Mamacitas NWI serving up their specialties to our Veterans of Foreign Wars members and to those in our community. During these hard times it’s important to help one another out and that’s exactly what we are doing," Post Commander Jorge Perez said. “A portion of proceeds from sales will go to help out veterans and their family members."
Las Mamacitas also is taking part in the Feed the Frontliners initiative to feed health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic via feedthefrontlinenwi.square.site or FB/feedthefrontlinenwi.
For more information or to preorder food, text 219-455-1744, email monica.publicrelations@gmail.com or find the Las Mamacitas NWI Facebook page.
