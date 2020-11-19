 Skip to main content
Last segment of Cline Avenue Bridge in place
Last segment of Cline Avenue Bridge in place

The final segment of the new Cline Avenue Bridge was lifted into place recently, putting all 685 segments that form the driving deck in place. Bridge officials plan to open the bridge to traffic this winter.

“The new Cline Avenue Bridge serves as a symbol of hope and local pride, and its opening will be a bright spot in our community — especially in a year that’s been marked by its fair share of challenges," said Terry Velligan, the bridge's general manager of operations. We look forward to the economic growth and opportunities that will unfold as a result of this vital route returning to the Region.”

East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland and his staff were on site Nov. 6 to commemorate completion of the superstructure by signing the last segment and witnessing part of the process. The erection of the last segment is a major milestone; the entire deck is now connected, and the finishing touches are being completed in preparation for opening to traffic this winter.

The toll bridge will open at no charge for the first month and for the second month the toll will be $1 to encourage drivers to use it, bridge officials announced.

