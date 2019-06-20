LAPORTE — A medical office building is the latest catch at New Porte Landing, a former industrial site where an Aldi store is positioned to go.
An 11,500 square-foot medical office building will start going up on a two-acre parcel within 45 days, said Bert Cook, executive director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership.
Completion is scheduled by the end of the year.
Holladay Properties, a well-established Northwest Indiana development firm, received a 10-year tax abatement on the projected $3.3 million dollar facility it plans to lease.
Cook said the operator of the new medical facility is not ready to be identified, but has an existing practice in LaPorte where 35 people are employed.
Four positions will be added at the new location.
The building will be the first one to go up in the heart of the 50-acre former Allis Chalmers site, with streets and sidewalks already in place.
Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts and Dunes Volleyball Center are on the edge of the property.
‘’To see something go up in the heart of that area, I think, will be a welcome site for many in the community and for us as well,’’ Cook said.
In December, the LaPorte Redevelopment Commission entered into an agreement with Aldi for the discount grocery chain to purchase a 2.55 acre parcel for $855,000.
Three months later, a deal giving Meijer a 12-month option to buy, while that chain store decides where to build a new store, was struck.
Cook said the foundation for the medical office building is going to cost an extra $320,000 because it’s going to rest on pilings driven into the soft ground.
Originally, Cook said the area was developed on fill placed into what used to be part of Clear and Lilly lakes.