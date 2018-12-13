Lake County’s recent history is littered with troubled or outright scrapped trash-to-energy projects from firms like Maya Energy and Powers Energy of America and failed experimental green technology projects like Gary Works’ squandered $210 million bet on Carbonex’s alternative to coke.
But a new company from California has come forward with promises to turn household waste into low-carbon jet fuel in the city of Gary in a more-than-half-a-billion-dollar project.
Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. vows to invest $600 million and hire 160 workers at an average wage of $29 an hour, not including benefits, to run its Centerpoint BioFuels Plant. About 900 construction workers would be needed to construct the plant by 2022, which would turn about 700,000 tons of municipal landfill waste from across Chicagoland into 33 million gallons of renewable jet fuel each year.
The company is not the first to come to Northwest Indiana with promises to turn trash into energy. Maya Energy has tried for years to build a $50 million, 165,000-square-foot facility at 2727 W. 35th Ave. in Gary, less than 100 feet from the Steel City Academy charter school, but the Gary City Council voted in October to rescind the city's approval, leading the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to review Maya's permit application, effectively sending the firm back to the drawing board.
Powers Energy of America sought for years to build a trash-to-ethanol plant for the Lake County Solid Waste Management District in Schneider. But after several failed attempts, the board voted unanimously in 2013 to cancel the contract "after years of collapsed financing plans, missed deadlines and the retreat of a local construction consortium that had once planned to take over," according to The Times archive.
In Gary, U.S. Steel sunk $210 million in the Carbonyx project to develop a greener alternative to the steelmaking input coking coal before finally pulling the plug in 2014.
Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. has spent years investing $100 million from private investors into refining a gasification technology that began in World War II when the Germans had to figure out how to generate power after fuel supply lines were cut off and that was later used in South Africa, Fulcrum BioEnergy Chief Executive Officer Jim Macias said. Landfill waste will be turned into a "clean, engineered feedstock" that will be volatilized into a hydrocarbon gas that will be converted in diesel or jet fuel.
"It's a gasification process similar to how fossil fuels are made from organic materials deep down in the earth in the absence of oxygen," he said. "We've spent $100 million developing and testing it until it was ready for prime time. We've demonstrated it from A to Z with multiple levels of guarantees about the quality of the fuel. Investors won't put up $600 million unless there's extremely high confidence."
There is no comparable waste-to-fuel biorefinery of the same scale operating anywhere in the United States at this time, but Fulcrum BioEnergy has built an operational feedstock processing facility and started construction on a similar biofuels plant outside Reno, Nevada that would become the first commercial waste-to-fuel biorefinery in the United States producing both diesel and jet fuel. Though looking at an eventual IPO, the company has relied on private sector investment thus far.
Its backers and business partners include BP, United Airlines, the U.S. Department of Defense, Waste Management subsidiary WM Organic Growth, Marathon Petroleum, World Fuel Services, Waste Connections, Japan Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways. Praxair agreed to service the Nevada biorefinery.
“Launching our business in Indiana is an important next step in expanding Fulcrum’s capabilities to new cities rich in innovation and opportunity,” said Jim Macias, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fulcrum. “Fulcrum’s municipal solid waste-to-fuels process will help reduce the impacts from climate change and boost the economy by producing low-carbon transportation fuel as well as bringing high-paying jobs and investment to Northwest Indiana.”
Construction would start in 2020 and take as long as two years.
Once operational, the plant would process a “dry, clean feedstock” of paper, plastic and other waste products. After gasification, they would be turned into a jet fuel that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 80 percent.
“Today is a great day for Gary and one that will have a significant impact on the city and surrounding communities for years to come,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said. “The state’s strong roots in manufacturing paired with an emerging tech sector make Indiana the ideal destination for innovative companies like Fulcrum that are developing 21st-century solutions and changing the way we address today’s challenges. This new waste-to-fuel plant is a huge win for the city of Gary and for the Hoosier workforce across Northwest Indiana.”
The company said it’s able to produce low-cost fuel that’s comparable or cheaper than traditional petroleum fuel because it relies on multiple revenue streams. Fulcrum BioEnergy also plans to build feedstock processing facilities at landfills in northeast Illinois, which would ship the processed trash to Gary.
Much of the jet fuel produced in Gary would supply United Airlines' hub in Chicago, as the airline has pledged to voluntarily reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2050.
"There's a big drive toward more sustainable air passenger traffic," Macias said. "They're doing everything they can with more efficient planes to have a lower carbon footprint. The fuel produced from this process has 80 percent less carbon as compared to petroleum."
Long-term, the company hopes to build more biorefineries in Houston, Seattle, and San Francisco.
"We would build out to serve a lot of fuel customers across North America and the United Kingdom," Macias said. "Chicago's a big area with a lot of garbage and a big transportation hub. This will serve the Chicago and Indiana market but also can be distributed more widely, to other markets."