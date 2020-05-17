Latitude Commercial moves headquarters to downtown Crown Point

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Latitude Commercial, one of the largest and best-known commercial real estate firms in the Calumet Region, has moved its headquarters to downtown Crown Point.

The firm, which represents buyers, sellers, lessors and leasees of commercial properties across Northwest Indiana and beyond, relocated its office from Schererville to 123 N. Main St., No. 001 in New Town West about a block north of the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point.

"Real estate is all about opportunity, and we had an opportunity to purchase an office space that fit our current and existing plans for expansion perfectly," Latitude Commercial Co-Founder and President Aaron McDermott said. "Downtown Crown Point also has a walkable downtown that allows our employees access to convenient shopping and dining options."

Latitude Commercial has represented many new businesses coming to the Region in recent years, including Tea A'More in Portage, Wu's House in Merrillville, the Culinary Masterpiece in Crown Point, Jump Zone in Hobart and the new International House of Pancakes in Schererville.