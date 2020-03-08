Latitude Commercial secures trademark for globe logo

Latitude Commercial has secured a trademark for its globe logo.

The Schererville-based commercial real estate brokerage that represents properties across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs of Chicago, federally registered and trademarked the green and white or grey and white globe that's seen on signs on storefronts, offices and many other commercial properties for sale or lease across the Calumet Region.

"It didn't take as long as I thought," Latitude Commercial founder and President Aaron McDermott said. "We found a patent attorney and the process probably took around six to nine months. It wasn't lengthy at all."

A marketing firm helped create the logo with its spare horizontal lines and the name Latitude Commercial when McDermott founded the company.

"We just kind of thought it kind of represented the concept of latitude well," McDermott said.

Latitude Commercial, which is relocating its headquarters to Crown Point, will now be responsible for policing its trademark and sending cease-and-desist letters to anyone who infringes on its intellectual property.