Latitude Commercial secures trademark for globe logo
Latitude Commercial secures trademark for globe logo

Latitude Commercial secures trademark for globe logo

Schererville-based Latitude Commercial secured a trademark for its globe logo.

Latitude Commercial has secured a trademark for its globe logo.

The Schererville-based commercial real estate brokerage that represents properties across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs of Chicago, federally registered and trademarked the green and white or grey and white globe that's seen on signs on storefronts, offices and many other commercial properties for sale or lease across the Calumet Region.

"It didn't take as long as I thought," Latitude Commercial founder and President Aaron McDermott said. "We found a patent attorney and the process probably took around six to nine months. It wasn't lengthy at all."

A marketing firm helped create the logo with its spare horizontal lines and the name Latitude Commercial when McDermott founded the company.

"We just kind of thought it kind of represented the concept of latitude well," McDermott said.

Latitude Commercial, which is relocating its headquarters to Crown Point, will now be responsible for policing its trademark and sending cease-and-desist letters to anyone who infringes on its intellectual property.

"We had seen similar logos in different various uses while on vacation and thought we might as well get it trademarked," McDermott said. "It ensures no one can steal the logo."

One of the largest commercial real estate firms in Northwest Indiana, Latitude Commercial has represented many new businesses coming to the Region, such as Tea A'More in Portage, Wu's House in Merrillville, the Culinary Masterpiece in Crown Point, IHOP in Schererville, and Jump Zone in Hobart.

Joseph S. Pete

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

