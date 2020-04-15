Law office, Operation Combat Bikesaver launch fund to help struggling restaurants feed medical workers

Others are pursuing similar initiatives. Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar in Dyer is selling $10 meals for front-line healthcare workers. The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority launched a challenge to see which restaurant could get customers to buy the most meals for first responders. Off Square Brewing in Crown Point is selling Star Wars-inspired Feed the Force T-shirts to raise money for sending restaurant meals to health care workers.

"The restaurants, cafes and breweries we love to eat at need our help. Their employees need our help to save their jobs. Those on the frontlines need our help and a morale boost and that is why we wanted to set up this fund; to help our community on multiple fronts," he said. "Every dollar of every donation will help pay restaurants to create meals for those on the frontlines of this pandemic. Kelly Law Offices and Operation Combat Bikesaver will not receive a penny. We are both doing this because we want to help the Region. Each of the participating restaurants, and the list continues to grow, want to help, too. Each restaurant has agreed to provide meals at a large discount, ranging anywhere from $6-8, to medical workers and those who are helping us fight COVID-19."