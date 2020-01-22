Law would allow RDA to streamline development activities

The new entity would also have the ability to take in other public and private money available to support revitalization, and to offer incentives to developers the RDA can't currently, Hanna said.

He said the new corporate body would be similar to ones used in Cincinnati, Denver and other metropolitan areas. "This will give us something more familiar for private investors to deal with," he said.

"We need to find developers to do a deal with us, to generate that (tax revenue) increment," Hanna said.

The new agency would report to the RDA and be audited annually.

House Bill 1279 would also add four members to the seven-member RDA Board of Directors, one each from Lake, Porter, LaPorte and St. Joseph counties. The intent is to add representation to the RDA board from LaPorte and St. Joseph counties, which are not members of the RDA but are contributing about $18.25 million each to the Double Track project.