The city of Valparaiso is getting five extra alcohol-sales permits for downtown restaurants after all.

A House-approved plan for additional Valparaiso liquor licensees that died earlier this month in the Senate was revived Thursday as part of House Enrolled Act 1200 and immediately endorsed by both chambers — sending the proposal to the governor to be signed into law.

Since 2005, Valparaiso has benefited from special legislation granting 10 extra permits for on-premises consumption of beer, wine or liquor in restaurants within a designated historic district centered on the Porter County Courthouse.

Mayor Matt Murphy told lawmakers in February the permits helped turn around downtown Valparaiso, which he said once had a 50% vacancy rate.

The legislation seeks to build on that success by allowing the new permits to be deployed at properties up to 1,500 feet outside the historic district, instead of the 700-foot maximum in current law.

Murphy said expanding the area where the additional permits can be used will spur development and bring additional restaurants to downtown streets a few blocks away from Lincolnway.

The measure also raises the initial $6,000 fee for each permit to $25,000.

