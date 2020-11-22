Lawsuit liability protections, cigarette tax hike top Indiana Chamber of Commerce agenda

To that end, Brinegar said the chamber will press state lawmakers to hike Indiana's cigarette tax by $2 per pack, which he said not only will prompt Hoosiers to kick the habit but replace some of the state tax revenue lost in the early months of the pandemic.

"We know that the General Assembly is probably going to be looking for money in this session," Brinegar said. "The proposed $2 a pack increase in the cigarette tax ... would raise nearly $500 million a year in additional revenue for the state."

The third and fourth chamber priorities focus on employees — both retaining and attracting them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, the business group wants to establish a "workshare" program that would allow Hoosiers to collect partial unemployment benefits if their employer reduces their regular work hours, so long as the employee remains available to work at the company.

At the same time, the organization wants the state to provide incentives to entice the huge number of now-remote workers based elsewhere to relocate to Indiana to help offset anticipated population and workforce declines over the next decade.

Finally, the chamber is calling on the Legislature to ensure all Hoosiers have access to high-speed broadband internet, no matter where in the state they live.