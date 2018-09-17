Karen Lauerman, president and CEO of the Lake County IN Economic Alliance, will speak at the National Brownfields Leadership Summit Sept. 25 in Washington, DC. She will address the productive reuse of brownfield sites, including the economic development process and programs as a participant in a roundtable discussion.
“One of LCEA’s key responsibilities is to identify developable sites across Lake County," Lauerman said. "One way is to assist in repurposing abandoned or vacant commercial and industrial properties to assets that benefit the community, create jobs and generate new tax revenues."
She said she'll the stories of former industrial sites, including a 456-acre site in final remediation which will provide 284 acres for development and 172-acre protected natural area, aided by a variety of incentives and programs to create opportunities.
This summit brings together leaders in the redevelopment industry with decision-makers to discuss the latest in redevelopment policies, programs, and funding opportunities. In addition, Lauerman plans to meet members of the administration and Congress while learning about implementation of the new brownfields law and the benefits of opportunity zones.
“I am pleased LCEA is part of the discussions surrounding federal funding opportunities and participating with the EPA, HUD, Department of Transportation, Economic Development Administration, and Department of Agriculture," she said. "More importantly, this conference puts Lake County in front of top development firms and individual companies to attract jobs and investment to our area.”
The Center for Creative Land Recycling will host the conference.