Leading employers like Alliance Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs and Carl Buddig to be at manufacturing job fair
alert urgent

The Manufacturing Job Fair will take place at Avalon Manor Wednesday.

Looking for a good-paying factory job?

Top employers like Alliance Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs, Carl Buddig and U.S. Steel will be at a manufacturing job fair Wednesday.

The Center of Workforce Innovations and Northwest Indiana Workforce Board will host the Manufacturing Job Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Avalon Manor banquet hall at 3550 Lincolnway in Hobart.

Manufacturers that make everything from steel, rail cars and air compressors to playground equipment and candy will be on hand at the hiring event.

"One of the great Indiana organizations I belong to will be hosting this event this week," said Lori Tubbs with McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage. "It's a wonderful opportunity to meet some of the Region's companies and the jobs they are trying to fill."

Companies that will be on hand include American Licorice Company, Amsted Rail, Aristo/Catco, B & B Manufacturing, Chicago Magnesium, Continental, Daifuku Wynwright, Hanson Logistics, JW Hicks, Kidstuff Playsystems, Metal Processing Corp., NLMK Indiana, Prime Conveyor, SMS Group, Southlake Automation, Sullivan Pallitek, T & B Tube Company and Tradebe Environmental Services.

The job fair is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes. 

WorkOne, Purdue University, Ivy Tech, Indiana Tech and the Calumet Area Industrial Commission will be on hand to assist job seekers, such as by informing them about opportunities for further professional training.

Masks are required at the indoor event.

For more information, call 219-248-7336 or evanni@cwicorp.com.

