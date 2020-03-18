Lear factory has second case of coronavirus, company confirms

HAMMOND — The Lear Corp. seat-making factory in Hammond has reported a second case of coronavirus, and remained closed for cleaning until Thursday.
“We can confirm that we were notified of one positive case and one presumed case of COVID-19 at our Hammond, IN, facility," a Lear spokesperson said. "These employees worked on the same shift and were most recently in the facility late last week. After experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, the employees – one salaried and one hourly – visited their health care provider for treatment and have not returned to work."
Southfield, Mich.-based Lear shut down its 240,000-square-foot, Tier 1 auto supplier plant at 2204 Michigan St. in Hammond Tuesday afternoon for a deep-cleaning, and the night shift was told not to come in.
"Following our protocol, we swiftly notified our employees, UAW partners and customers and we made the decision to close the Hammond facility for deep cleaning and disinfection," a Lear spokesperson said in a statement. "We continue to provide real-time health and safety guidance and take comprehensive preventative steps within our operations. We are working closely with local public health authorities, and extend our support and best wishes for a full recovery to our affected coworkers.”
The Lear plant employs about 875 workers, who make seats for the Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle and other vehicles manufactured at the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood. It's a crucial link in the automotive supply chain for Ford's just-in-time manufacturing operation, which does not stockpile parts but rather installs them in vehicles almost as soon as they're unloaded from semi-trucks in the loading bay.
Without any seats to put in SUVs, Ford had to temporarily suspend operations at the Chicago Assembly Plant Tuesday. Workers were told they should report back to work starting Thursday night.
More disruption may be coming as a result of the coronavirus. The United Auto Workers union got Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler to agree to do a rotating partial shutdown of their auto plants across the country to allow for deep cleaning and disinfecting to protect factory workers from the fast-spreading virus.
"As you know, the UAW has strongly requested that the Big 3 automakers cease production for the next two weeks to safeguard our members, the workforce that makes their products and our communities," UAW said in a statement. "We spent hours tonight in talks with the leadership of the Big 3, demanding that they do the right thing for our members. All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC recommendations on social distancing in the workplace. Most importantly, all three companies have agreed to review and implement the rotating partial shutdown of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of facility and equipment between shifts, extended periods between shifts, and extensive plans to avoid member contact. They will be working on shift rotation to minimize risk."