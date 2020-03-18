Lear factory has second case of coronavirus, company confirms

More disruption may be coming as a result of the coronavirus. The United Auto Workers union got Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler to agree to do a rotating partial shutdown of their auto plants across the country to allow for deep cleaning and disinfecting to protect factory workers from the fast-spreading virus.

"As you know, the UAW has strongly requested that the Big 3 automakers cease production for the next two weeks to safeguard our members, the workforce that makes their products and our communities," UAW said in a statement. "We spent hours tonight in talks with the leadership of the Big 3, demanding that they do the right thing for our members. All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC recommendations on social distancing in the workplace. Most importantly, all three companies have agreed to review and implement the rotating partial shutdown of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of facility and equipment between shifts, extended periods between shifts, and extensive plans to avoid member contact. They will be working on shift rotation to minimize risk."