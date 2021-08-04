Lear named a GM supplier of the year

Lear Corp., one of Hammond's largest employers, was named a GM Supplier of the Year for the 20th time.

The Tier 1 auto parts supplier, whose seat-making factory in Hammond supplies Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch, also won the Overdrive Award, an honor reserved for GM suppliers who display outstanding achievement. Southfield, Michigan-based Lear, which employs about 900 workers in Hammond, was one of 26 companies to win the Overdrive Award for developing second-row seating functionality in GM's pickup trucks and for making and sharing its Lear Safe Work Playbook with the industry.

“We are honored to be one of the few suppliers recognized by GM as both a Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winner in 2020, despite the circumstances we faced last year. It demonstrates the strong collaboration and valued partnership between Lear and General Motors,” said Ray Scott, Lear president and CEO.

“Together, we are focused on delivering products with the highest standards of safety, innovation and quality to consumers. I would like to thank Lear’s Seating and Safe Work Playbook teams for their commitment to hard work and employee health and safety. Without their efforts these awards would not have been achieved.”