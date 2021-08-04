 Skip to main content
Lear named a GM supplier of the year
urgent

 Joseph S. Pete

Lear Corp., one of Hammond's largest employers, was named a GM Supplier of the Year for the 20th time.

The Tier 1 auto parts supplier, whose seat-making factory in Hammond supplies Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch, also won the Overdrive Award, an honor reserved for GM suppliers who display outstanding achievement. Southfield, Michigan-based Lear, which employs about 900 workers in Hammond, was one of 26 companies to win the Overdrive Award for developing second-row seating functionality in GM's pickup trucks and for making and sharing its Lear Safe Work Playbook with the industry.

“We are honored to be one of the few suppliers recognized by GM as both a Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winner in 2020, despite the circumstances we faced last year. It demonstrates the strong collaboration and valued partnership between Lear and General Motors,” said Ray Scott, Lear president and CEO.

“Together, we are focused on delivering products with the highest standards of safety, innovation and quality to consumers. I would like to thank Lear’s Seating and Safe Work Playbook teams for their commitment to hard work and employee health and safety. Without their efforts these awards would not have been achieved.”

One of the Big Three Detroit automakers and the largest original equipment manufacturers in the world, GM honored 122 of its best suppliers from 16 different companies for exceeding its requirements or providing developing technologies.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

A team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders selected winners based on performance metrics in a number of criteria.

“Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,” Amin said. “We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

