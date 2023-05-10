Automobile seat and electronic systems maker Lear nearly tripled its profit year-over-year in the first quarter.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company, which employs more than 1,000 workers at its Hammond factory, reported a profit of $144 million in the first quarter, up from $49 million in the first quarter of 2022. It made $2.41 per share in the first quarter, up from $0.82 per share at the same time last year.

The auto supplier, which supplies seats for the Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle to the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line, brought in $166 million in adjusted net income in the first quarter, up from $108 million in the first quarter of 2022.

“Lear started the year strong, delivering significant increases in revenue and earnings in the first quarter compared to last year and strong growth over market in both businesses,” said Ray Scott, Lear’s president and CEO. “We expect our positive momentum to continue as recent business awards and strong backlog in both business segments will continue to drive above market growth."

The company increased sales by 12% to $5.8 billion in the first quarter, up from $5.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Its sales growth exceeded the market average by 6 percentage points.

Lear's core operating earnings grew 43% to $263 million in the first quarter, up from $184 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The company also received a number of awards. It was named a GM Supplier of the Year for the sixth straight year and for the 22nd time overall.

"In E-Systems, new electrification awards included a BDU award for a new Stellantis electric vehicle as well as additional volume on our intercell connect board to support General Motors’ Ultium battery platform," Scott said.

The company spent a total of $72 million in the first quarter via share buybacks and dividends.