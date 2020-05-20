Lear plant closes temporarily after coronavirus diagnosis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAMMOND — They were back to work for just a few days when told Wednesday morning to go home because of another coronavirus infection.

That’s according to employees at Lear Corp., a maker of automobile seats for the Ford Motor Co. assembly plant across the state line in the Hegewisch neighborhood of Chicago.

The company confirmed it had been notified by an employee of a positive test for the virus. "(T)he employee, and coworkers who may have been in contact with this individual, have been instructed to self-quarantine and not return to the facility until they have received the appropriate medical clearance," Lear said in a written statement.

Day shift workers said they were told about 9 a.m. to go home because of a case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Production was halted for "deep cleaning and disinfection," according to Lear.

"The Hammond facility is following all recommended guidelines from the CDC and has fully implemented the company’s extensive health and safety protocols in its daily operations, including social distancing strategies, screening procedures, information signage, advanced cleaning protocols and use of personal protective equipment," the company said.