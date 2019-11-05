{{featured_button_text}}
Lear profit slides by 14.6%

Lear Corp. has moved to its new, $30 million factory in Hammond, where it employs about 875 workers.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Lear Corp.'s profits fell 14.6% year-over-year to $216 million in the third quarter, down from $253 million in the third quarter of 2018.

The Southfield, Michigan-based tier-one auto supplier employs 875 workers at its seat factory in Hammond. Workers there make seats for the Ford Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator that are produced at the nearby Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch.

Lear posted sales of $4.8 billion in the third quarter, as compared to $4.9 billion during the same three-month period during the previous year, as a result of lower production and net foreign exchange rate fluctuations. The company said the underlying sales were flat. Lear pulled in $338 million in core operating earnings during the fiscal quarter that ended on Sept. 30, down from $399 million in the third quarter of 2018. 

"In the third quarter, we continued to face a challenging operating environment, with global industry production down 3% year over year," Lear President and CEO Ray Scott said. "Despite these headwinds, we delivered solid quarterly financial results. We recognize that industry conditions remain challenging, but we continue to focus on driving operational efficiencies, investing for long-term profitable growth, and delivering superior shareholder returns."

The company made $3.58 per share in the third quarter, down from $3.80 in the third quarter of 2018. Lear bought back 616,635 shares of its stock for $76 million during the quarter, and has now repurchased 51 million shares for $4.6 billion at an average price of $89.72 a share.

In the third quarter, Lear generated $343 million in net cash from operating activities and a fresh cash flow of $193 million.

The seating segment, which includes Lear's Hammond plant, posted a margin of 7.6% for the quarter.

