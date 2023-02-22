Lear's profits fell to $328 million in 2022, down from $374 million the year prior.

Southfield, Michigan-based Lear, a tier one auto supplier, operates a massive seat factory in Hammond, employing more than 900 workers just south of the South Shore Line's East Chicago station. It supplies seats for Explorer SUVs manufactured at Ford's nearby Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line.

Last year, the auto parts supplier increased sales by 8% to $20.9 billion, up from $19.3 billion the previous year.

Lear's core operating earnings increased 5% to $871 million in 2022, up from $826 million in 2021. It made $5.47 per share last year, down from $6.19 the previous year.

It has a $2.85 billion sales backlog for 2023 through 2025, which it said will support continued growth outpacing the market in both seating and E-Systems. Lear brought in $1.02 billion in cash from operating activities, including $383 million in free cash flow, up from $670 million in cash from operating activities and $85 million in free cash flow the previous year.

Lear returned $286 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It had $3.1 billion in liquidity at the end of the year, including $1.1 billion in cash.

“Lear continued its positive momentum, with our fifth consecutive quarter of improving adjusted operating margins,” said Ray Scott, Lear’s president and CEO. “In seating, we won significant conquest awards, and in E-Systems, we announced a new dedicated plant in Michigan to supply battery disconnect units to General Motors. Sales in both business segments once again outpaced market growth rates. And cash flow exceeded the high end of our guidance range, reflecting early benefits from our Lear Forward plan. Despite modest growth expected in 2023 production volumes, we are projecting another year of increased revenue, earnings and cash flow.”

Global vehicle production increased by 2% worldwide in the fourth quarter, including by 8% in North America. In the fourth quarter, Lear made a net income of $118 million, down from $168 million year-over-year. It increased sales by 10% to $5.4 billion, up from $4.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter, the company grew sales by 7% over the rest of the market, including in the seating it makes in Northwest Indiana.