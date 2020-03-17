Lear workers told supervisor tested positive for coronavirus; production temporarily halted

"What's a worker to do? We are in a pandemic situation. We have been receiving directions from the CDC, our governor and even the mayor of the plant city that expressly says we need to not gather in groups of more than 50 people and yet the plants are making us work with hundreds, nearly thousands of people for 8, sometimes 12 hours daily," the Local 2335 Executive Board and Bargaining Committee posted on social media. "What's the excuse for not following a national directive? Companies are putting their bottom line above our and our families' safety. There's no excuse, as the federal government has even issued relief funds for companies directly affected by this virus. The federal government's guidelines goes so far as to suggest that groups of 10 or less."