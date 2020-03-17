Lear workers told supervisor tested positive for coronavirus; production temporarily halted

HAMMOND — Lear Corp. workers were told by plant management just before lunch Tuesday that a supervisor at the automotive seat factory tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Workers at the 240,000-square-foot, Tier 1 auto supplier plant at 2204 Michigan St. in Hammond were then sent home for the day at about 2:30 p.m. so the factory would be deep-cleaned, according to several workers. The night shift was told to stay home while everything was "sprayed down."
About 30 to 40 workers left soon after plant management announced the positive test, slowing down production, workers said.
Lear did not immediately respond to messages.
The factory supplies seats for the Ford Explorer Sport Utility Vehicle and other vehicles manufactured at the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line in Hegewisch. It plans to call the morning shift back in to resume production tomorrow, workers said. Ford also had to stop production in Chicago without any seats.
"A supplier part shortage temporarily has halted production at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant. We will provide updates as the situation gets resolved," Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said.
The Lear plant employs 875 workers, who currently clock in for two 12-hour shifts.
Workers expressed concerns about the virus potentially spreading through the workforce, about one deep clean not being enough to eliminate all the germs, and about not having enough hand sanitizer, Lysol or gloves at the workplace. They said workers were frequently going to human resources to complain about colleagues on the assembly line coughing, sneezing or sweating next to them.
"Five-hundred people touch the same seat as it goes down the line," a worker who wished to remain anonymous said. "A virus could easily infect everybody here."
United Auto Workers Local 2335, which represents the workers at the plant, called on them to take a stand.
"What's a worker to do? We are in a pandemic situation. We have been receiving directions from the CDC, our governor and even the mayor of the plant city that expressly says we need to not gather in groups of more than 50 people and yet the plants are making us work with hundreds, nearly thousands of people for 8, sometimes 12 hours daily," the Local 2335 Executive Board and Bargaining Committee posted on social media. "What's the excuse for not following a national directive? Companies are putting their bottom line above our and our families' safety. There's no excuse, as the federal government has even issued relief funds for companies directly affected by this virus. The federal government's guidelines goes so far as to suggest that groups of 10 or less."