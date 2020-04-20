You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lee announces grant program to assist local businesses impacted by COVID-19
topical alert urgent

Lee announces grant program to assist local businesses impacted by COVID-19

The Times building mug

The Times of Northwest Indiana's parent company, Lee Enterprises, is offering marketing grants that will help local businesses connect with clients and customers during the coronavirus crisis.

 Matt Moore, The Times

Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Times of Northwest Indiana and newspapers and websites in 76 other markets, announced Monday that it has launched a local marketing grant program that offers matching funds to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

“For 130 years, our company has partnered with local businesses to deliver their message to the people they serve, both in times of great prosperity and in times of great challenge,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “While COVID-19 has created obvious difficulties for all of us, the ability of businesses to market to their customers remains essential to their sustainability and recovery. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program.”

Lee Vice President of Local Advertising Joe Battistoni said the program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by COVID-19, and will provide matching advertising credits for use in Lee print and digital publications.

“While our company’s scale is national, our primary focus has been and always will be on our local business communities in the markets we serve,” Battistoni said. “Our initial, more targeted efforts to support local businesses during these challenging times have been very well received. Through this local grant program, we are making a much broader portfolio of marketing products available, which allows us to take a far more comprehensive approach to overcoming the unique challenges our local business partners face as a result of this pandemic.”

Grants will range from $250 to $15,000 worth of matching advertising credits each month, Battistoni added, and will be awarded in April, May and June.

Times President and Publisher Chris White is encouraging Region businesses to apply for grants. To apply, visit nwitimes.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html.

"I’m excited and proud that our company is extending this grant opportunity to support local businesses during this challenging time. We are reaching out to our existing clients, but welcome all local businesses to apply," White said. "We know it’s just a matter of time until the economy begins to re-open and we want to do what we can to connect businesses to clients when they’re able to get out and spend again.”

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts