Lee Enterprises, owner of The Times Media Co., announced Friday that its subsidiary TownNews has reached an agreement to purchase Boston-based GTxcel's content management system business. GTxcel provides content management services to more than 200 broadcasters and magazine publishers.
“A big part of our strategy is to accelerate revenue and cash flow growth at TownNews,” Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray said. “Revenue at TownNews over the last six months is up more than 30 percent over prior year, and we believe this acquisition will further accelerate revenue growth. GTxcel’s content management business expands TownNews’ ability to partner with broadcasters, and it further underscores Lee’s commitment to aggressively drive digital revenue."
Mowbray said the acquisition allows Lee to expand market share, add WordPress CMS to its service offerings, and acquire staff with expertise in digital development, implementation and sales.
The acquisition was funded with cash. Lee owns 82.5 percent of TownNews, which provides web hosting, content management, video and other digital services to nearly 1,800 media outlets. Since 2011, the company has a compound annual growth rate of more than 12 percent.
Announcement of the acquisition came a day after Lee's board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $10,000,000 of the company’s common stock over the next 24 months.
“As we continue to evaluate our capital structure, we are pleased that the board approved this new share repurchase program," Mowbray said. "The program demonstrates confidence in the strength of our business and commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. We believe the stock repurchase program aligns with our overall goals of reducing debt, growing the business and creating value for our shareholders.”
“As we continue to deleverage our balance sheet, the authorization allows us to opportunistically return value to shareholders as market conditions warrant,” Lee Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tim Millage added.
Lee Enterprises own daily newspapers, digital products and nearly 300 weekly and specialty publications serving 49 markets in 20 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average circulation of 0.7 million daily and 1.1 million Sunday, and are estimated to reach more than 2.2 million readers in print.