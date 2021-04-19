 Skip to main content
Lee Enterprises listed on NASDAQ
Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Times of Northwest Indiana, is now listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

The stock of the Davenport, Iowa-based publisher of nearly 350 publications in 77 markets in 26 states is now being traded on NASDAQ under the symbol "LEE."

“Today is an important milestone as we embark on the next chapter of Lee’s growth alongside some of the world’s most innovative and pioneering technology leaders,” said Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray. “As we accelerate our digital transformation, we believe this move enhances our visibility as a leading digital news and information provider, positioning Lee among a new audience of investors that recognize the significant long-term value potential of our increasingly digital-first content and advertising platforms.”

Mowbray and other Lee Enterprises representatives will ring the NASDAQ opening bell in a virtual bell-ringing at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"We’re thrilled to have NASDAQ as our new exchange partner. We look forward to leveraging their unique solutions to connect with the investor community as we execute our three-pillar strategy to drive annualized recurring revenue growth and value for readers, users, advertisers, and shareholders," Mowbray said.

