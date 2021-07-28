Lee Enterprises partners with Amazon to provide video ads to local businesses

Lee Enterprises has partnered with Amazon Advertising to provide Over The Top video ads to local businesses in Northwest Indiana, Chicago's south suburbs and across the country.

The Davenport, Iowa-based media company, which publishes The Times of Northwest Indiana and provides local news in 77 markets around the country, is teaming up with Seattle-based internet and media giant Amazon to provide Over The Top services to more than 35,000 business advertisers.

Amazon OTT streams video ads directly to viewers through internet-enabled devices and video services.

“This new opportunity is an excellent example of our commitment to delivering powerful solutions which solve for the needs of our clients and fit within our digital transformation strategy,” said Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray. “Amazon Advertising has a compelling presence in the OTT space, and combined with our strong sales culture, deep connections to local advertisers, and our full-service national agency, Amplified, it represents great opportunity for both companies.”

Business advertisers will be able to show ads across IMDb TV, Twitch and Amazon's news app, as well as top-tier network and broadcaster apps. Amazon OTT and Twitch together reach 120 million viewers a month across the United States.