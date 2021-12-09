Lee Enterprises rejects Alden Global purchase offer

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Times Media Co., on Thursday rejected the unsolicited proposal received Nov. 22 from Alden Global Capital to purchase the company for $24 per share, or about $141 million.

Lee’s Board of Directors unanimously determined that Alden’s proposal undervalued the company and was not in the best interests of its shareholders.

“The Alden proposal grossly undervalues Lee and fails to recognize the strength of our business today, as the fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media, and our compelling future prospects,” said Lee Chairman Mary Junck. “We remain confident in our ability to create significant value as an independent company and are focused on our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy, detailed earlier this year. We have demonstrated accelerating momentum across our platforms as we execute our plan.”

Junck added that Lee's "digital transformation is well underway with strong momentum, as shown in our fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results reported today.”