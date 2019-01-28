Lee Enterprises, owner of The Times Media Co., announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to purchase the print and digital assets of the Kenosha News and the Lake Geneva Regional News.
“These two markets fit very nicely into our already strong footprint in Wisconsin,” said Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray. “Their proximity to existing Lee properties creates opportunity for synergies while greatly strengthening our audiences in southeast Wisconsin.”
The Kenosha and Lake Geneva publications are owned by United Communications Corp. The Kenosha News publishes seven days a week and has an average daily print circulation of about 20,000. The Lake Geneva Regional News publishes weekly.
The Kenosha News, then the Kenosha Evening News, was purchased in 1961 by United Communications founders Howard and Elizabeth Brown.
“The Brown Family is very grateful for the hard work and dedication of all Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News employees, both past and present,” United Communications President and CEO Lucy Brown said. "Making the decision to sell is extraordinarily difficult, but we welcome Lee Enterprises and know the future looks bright under their leadership.”
The sale is expected to close on Jan. 31.
Lee Enterprises publishes daily newspapers, digital products and nearly weekly and specialty publications serving 49 markets in 20 states. Lee's newspapers collectively have average daily circulation of approximately 700,000 and Sunday circulation of about 1.1 million Sunday. They are estimated to reach almost 3 million readers in print alone.