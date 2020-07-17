You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Leeds Public House in Michigan City closes temporarily after worker infected with COVID-19
breaking urgent

Leeds Public House in Michigan City closes temporarily after worker infected with COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Leeds Public House

The Leeds Public House on Franklin Street is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Leeds Public House in downtown Michigan City closed temporarily Friday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The grastropub at 401 Franklin Street in the lakefront city's Uptown Arts District is undergoing a deep cleaning and testing its employees.

"With the health and safety of our staff and guests as our priority, we will be closing effective immediately until further notice," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "One of our team members has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing our doors and will require our entire staff to be tested. We will also take this time to sanitize and deep clean our entire establishment.

"It is very important to us to be transparent with our guests about the situation, and want to assure you that we have followed all guidelines from the CDC, local health department and government since reopening in June."

The restaurant, which opened about a year ago and is just shy of its first anniversary, does not know how long it will remain closed.

"Please be patient and kind with us while we take all precautions to keep our team and guests safe before determining our reopening," Leeds Public House said in a statement. "Thank to all our amazing guests for your continued support."

After Indiana's stay-at-home order was lifted, several Region restaurants have had to temporarily close after their employees were infected with coronavirus, including Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two Twelve and Square Roots in Crown Point. Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City also closed for a deep cleaning as a precautionary measure after a busy Fourth of July weekend when it was frequented by beach-goers.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts