Leeds Public House in Michigan City closes temporarily after worker infected with COVID-19

Leeds Public House in downtown Michigan City closed temporarily Friday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
The grastropub at 401 Franklin Street in the lakefront city's Uptown Arts District is undergoing a deep cleaning and testing its employees.
"With the health and safety of our staff and guests as our priority, we will be closing effective immediately until further notice," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "One of our team members has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing our doors and will require our entire staff to be tested. We will also take this time to sanitize and deep clean our entire establishment.
"It is very important to us to be transparent with our guests about the situation, and want to assure you that we have followed all guidelines from the CDC, local health department and government since reopening in June."
The restaurant, which opened about a year ago and is just shy of its first anniversary, does not know how long it will remain closed.
"Please be patient and kind with us while we take all precautions to keep our team and guests safe before determining our reopening," Leeds Public House said in a statement. "Thank to all our amazing guests for your continued support."
After Indiana's stay-at-home order was lifted, several Region restaurants have had to temporarily close after their employees were infected with coronavirus, including Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two Twelve and Square Roots in Crown Point. Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City also closed for a deep cleaning as a precautionary measure after a busy Fourth of July weekend when it was frequented by beach-goers.
