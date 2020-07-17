Leeds Public House in Michigan City closes temporarily after worker infected with COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leeds Public House in downtown Michigan City closed temporarily Friday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The grastropub at 401 Franklin Street in the lakefront city's Uptown Arts District is undergoing a deep cleaning and testing its employees.

"With the health and safety of our staff and guests as our priority, we will be closing effective immediately until further notice," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "One of our team members has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing our doors and will require our entire staff to be tested. We will also take this time to sanitize and deep clean our entire establishment.

"It is very important to us to be transparent with our guests about the situation, and want to assure you that we have followed all guidelines from the CDC, local health department and government since reopening in June."

The restaurant, which opened about a year ago and is just shy of its first anniversary, does not know how long it will remain closed.

"Please be patient and kind with us while we take all precautions to keep our team and guests safe before determining our reopening," Leeds Public House said in a statement. "Thank to all our amazing guests for your continued support."