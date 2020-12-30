 Skip to main content
Leeds Public House raising funds for Giant Paw Prints
MICHIGAN CITY — Leeds Public House plans to raise money for Giant Paw Prints Rescue, a Westville-based dog rescue that focuses on the larger breeds overlooked by some shelters.

The restaurant and bar at 401 Franklin St. will donate 50% of all proceeds from sales of the Syd’s Fireside Sipper specialty cocktail in January and February to the nonprofit that aims to find big dogs loving homes. Named after bar manager Drew Doyle's dog, it mixes Tito’s Handmade Vodka with maple-rosemary syrup, grapefruit juice and a pinch of smoked sea salt.

“Our nonprofits continue to face funding and volunteer shortages, with no real timeframe of when things may turn around,” Leeds Public House owner Denise Burns said. “We encourage our community members to help our nonprofit organizations in any the ways that they are able, so our organizations can continue to make an impact on our region.”

It's part of the Leeds Project Heart charitable campaign that raises money for a different nonprofit every month.

To start off 2021, Leeds will help out Giant Paw Prints, a nonprofit founded in 2012 that rescues, heals and finds dogs new adoptive homes. It's carried on its mission during the pandemic despite making $20,000 less during its annual fundraiser this year.

“It has not been easy. We have had many dogs with expensive medical needs. We usually host a gala in October to raise over 50% of the funding to fulfill our needs, but the pandemic forced us to make it virtual,” Director Kristen Kearney said. “We are a 100% volunteer-based organization. All donations that come in go directly to the dogs.”

Giant Paw Prints Rescue needs donations, volunteers and foster homes.

“If you love dog kisses, this is the place for you. We always need volunteers. When fostering, we provide the dog food and all medical necessities until the dog finds its fur-ever paw-rents,” she said. “Currently, we are trying to raise enough money to replace our existing roof. Watch our Facebook page for fund-raising needs.”

For more information, visit www.giantpawprints.com or leedspublichouse.com.

If you have a nonprofit that would like to participate in Leeds Project Heart, contact Leeds General Manager Dave Roberts at 219-814-4530 or droberts@leedspublichouse.com.

Downtown Michigan City
Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Owner Kristal Taschler makes a mint Oreo meal replacement shake at Stay Healthy in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Michigan City residents Michael Comer, left, and Cameron Wiles shop at the Line Mullins Group Interior shop in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Michigan City residents Pat Collado, left, and Shelley Dunleavy admire some of the possibilities as they shop for a gift at Ballyea, an Irish-…

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
KC Mars and his wife Mariceli Paz are the owners of Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City has decor with relics from Michigan City's past such as this shipping box from Smith Brothers Cou…

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
The Patina Vintage Goods store encourages folks to shop in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
The Line Mullins Group Interior shop in downtown Michigan City

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
This is a look at some of the items available at Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Owner Kristal Taschler makes a mint Oreo meal replacement shake at Stay Healthy in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
SFC Gallery in downtown Michigan City

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Gibson is the co-owner of Ballyea, an Irish-themed gift shop in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City has decor with relics from Michigan City's past such as this canoe hanging overhead.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
There's a mixture of old and new in downtown Michigan City. This is sculpture called Faust by John Sauve frames the Trinity Episcopal Church.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Parking is a concern of many shop owners in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
The Canterbury Theatre is located on Franklin Street in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City features vinyl records as well as a collection of obscure gifts.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Vinyl records are making a comeback and can be found at Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City features a variety of items for sale.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Window display at Hoity Toity Home Decor

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Kristina Knowski is the manager and designer at SFC Gallery in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Tyler Hunt of Unsalted No Sharks talks about business in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
A variety of items are available at the Line Mullins Group Interior shop in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Stay Healthy is a nutritional bar in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Tyler Hunt of Unsalted No Sharks talks about business in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
"Libretto" is just one of the several art sculptures in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
SFC Gallery in downtown Michigan City

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Michigan City residents Pat Collado, left, and Shelley Dunleavy shop for a gift at Ballyea, an Irish-themed gift shop in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Vinyl records are making a comeback and can be found at Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
The Leeds Public House on Franklin Street is in the shadow of NIPSCO's cooling tower.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
"Libretto" is just one of the several art sculptures in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Signs help give the story of Michigan City's historic district.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
A sign points the way to the FLUID Coffee Lounge on Franklin Street in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Signs point the way to things to do in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
The Leeds Public House on Franklin Street is in the shadow of NIPSCO's cooling tower.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Ming Washington of Michigan City relaxes at the FLUID Coffee Lounge during her winter break from college in Atlanta.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Signs point the way in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Leeds Public House on Franklin Street

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Signs point the way to things to do in downtown Michigan City.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
The St. Paul Lutheran Church is in the heart of the Franklin Street Commercial Historic District.

Downtown Michigan City

  John J. Watkins, The Times
Hokkaido Japanese Cuisine and Sushi Bar

