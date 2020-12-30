Leeds Public House raising funds for Giant Paw Prints

MICHIGAN CITY — Leeds Public House plans to raise money for Giant Paw Prints Rescue, a Westville-based dog rescue that focuses on the larger breeds overlooked by some shelters.

The restaurant and bar at 401 Franklin St. will donate 50% of all proceeds from sales of the Syd’s Fireside Sipper specialty cocktail in January and February to the nonprofit that aims to find big dogs loving homes. Named after bar manager Drew Doyle's dog, it mixes Tito’s Handmade Vodka with maple-rosemary syrup, grapefruit juice and a pinch of smoked sea salt.

“Our nonprofits continue to face funding and volunteer shortages, with no real timeframe of when things may turn around,” Leeds Public House owner Denise Burns said. “We encourage our community members to help our nonprofit organizations in any the ways that they are able, so our organizations can continue to make an impact on our region.”

It's part of the Leeds Project Heart charitable campaign that raises money for a different nonprofit every month.

To start off 2021, Leeds will help out Giant Paw Prints, a nonprofit founded in 2012 that rescues, heals and finds dogs new adoptive homes. It's carried on its mission during the pandemic despite making $20,000 less during its annual fundraiser this year.