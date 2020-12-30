Leeds Public House raising funds for Giant Paw Prints

MICHIGAN CITY — Leeds Public House plans to raise money for Giant Paw Prints Rescue, a Westville-based dog rescue that focuses on the larger breeds overlooked by some shelters.
The restaurant and bar at 401 Franklin St. will donate 50% of all proceeds from sales of the Syd’s Fireside Sipper specialty cocktail in January and February to the nonprofit that aims to find big dogs loving homes. Named after bar manager Drew Doyle's dog, it mixes Tito’s Handmade Vodka with maple-rosemary syrup, grapefruit juice and a pinch of smoked sea salt.
“Our nonprofits continue to face funding and volunteer shortages, with no real timeframe of when things may turn around,” Leeds Public House owner Denise Burns said. “We encourage our community members to help our nonprofit organizations in any the ways that they are able, so our organizations can continue to make an impact on our region.”
It's part of the Leeds Project Heart charitable campaign that raises money for a different nonprofit every month.
To start off 2021, Leeds will help out Giant Paw Prints, a nonprofit founded in 2012 that rescues, heals and finds dogs new adoptive homes. It's carried on its mission during the pandemic despite making $20,000 less during its annual fundraiser this year.
“It has not been easy. We have had many dogs with expensive medical needs. We usually host a gala in October to raise over 50% of the funding to fulfill our needs, but the pandemic forced us to make it virtual,” Director Kristen Kearney said. “We are a 100% volunteer-based organization. All donations that come in go directly to the dogs.”
Giant Paw Prints Rescue needs donations, volunteers and foster homes.
“If you love dog kisses, this is the place for you. We always need volunteers. When fostering, we provide the dog food and all medical necessities until the dog finds its fur-ever paw-rents,” she said. “Currently, we are trying to raise enough money to replace our existing roof. Watch our Facebook page for fund-raising needs.”
For more information, visit www.giantpawprints.com or leedspublichouse.com.
If you have a nonprofit that would like to participate in Leeds Project Heart, contact Leeds General Manager Dave Roberts at 219-814-4530 or droberts@leedspublichouse.com.
