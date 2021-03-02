Leeds Public House raising funds for Lubeznik Center for the Arts

MICHIGAN CITY — Leeds Public House in downtown Michigan City is raising funds for the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in its latest charitable venture supporting a community cause.
The restaurant and bar at 401 Franklin St. will donate 50% of all proceeds from sales of its special Midnight Moon Bath cocktail in March to the lakefront arts center, which offers an array of arts programming, education and events.
“Lubeznik believes that art should be for everyone. We welcome visitors to our galleries to view our world-class art exhibitions for free, six days a week,” said Dee Cook, marketing director for the Lubeznik Center for the Arts. “We offer guided tours for small groups and dozens of fun, free cultural events that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, including neighborhood pop-up events to engage with local communities.”
Since it opened in 2019, Leeds Public House has run its Project Hearts Initiative in which it makes a special cocktail every month to raise funds for a different nonprofit in the community. This month's cocktail blends Hendricks Lunar Gin, Bitter Truth Violette Liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, coconut cream and a citrus moon cube.
Leeds Public House owner Denise Burns said it benefits a good cause.
“Art colors our world in so many ways and cultivates creativity and growth,” Burns said. “As a nonprofit, Lubeznik embodies bringing art to the forefront by fusing exhibits and education for anyone to enjoy.”
Many people visit free exhibits, openings or other events at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. Second St., No. 100. But it also has an educational mission, especially with youths in LaPorte County.
“We offer a wide range of classes for children and adults, providing visual arts classes to adults with disabilities at no cost. Scholarships are available to eliminate barriers for children who wish to participate in arts classes and camps,” Cook said. “Through partnerships with organizations like Safe Harbor and the Boys and Girls Club, we provide off-site arts outreach programming that allows us to connect with students.”
During the coronavirus pandemic, the Lubeznik added virtual student learning tours that gave more than 800 local students access to art and culture.
“In 2021, we continue to provide top-quality exhibits and art classes for everyone by modifying our procedures. We implemented additional safety measures, such as social distancing, requiring visitors to wear masks and limiting the number of visitors in the center at any given time,” Cook said. “Our staff is committed to finding innovative ways to engage those in our surrounding communities and bring the world of art to all.”
For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or leedspublichouse.com.
If you have a nonprofit that would like to participate in Leeds Project Heart, contact Leeds General Manager Dave Roberts at 219-814-4530 or droberts@leedspublichouse.com.
