Leeds Public House raising funds for Lubeznik Center for the Arts

Many people visit free exhibits, openings or other events at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. Second St., No. 100. But it also has an educational mission, especially with youths in LaPorte County.

“We offer a wide range of classes for children and adults, providing visual arts classes to adults with disabilities at no cost. Scholarships are available to eliminate barriers for children who wish to participate in arts classes and camps,” Cook said. “Through partnerships with organizations like Safe Harbor and the Boys and Girls Club, we provide off-site arts outreach programming that allows us to connect with students.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Lubeznik added virtual student learning tours that gave more than 800 local students access to art and culture.

“In 2021, we continue to provide top-quality exhibits and art classes for everyone by modifying our procedures. We implemented additional safety measures, such as social distancing, requiring visitors to wear masks and limiting the number of visitors in the center at any given time,” Cook said. “Our staff is committed to finding innovative ways to engage those in our surrounding communities and bring the world of art to all.”

