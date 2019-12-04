The recently opened Leeds Public House gastropub in downtown Michigan City wants to give back to the community by donating a portion of its proceeds every Thursday to a different nonprofit.
Leeds Public House at 401 Franklin St. rolls out Leeds Project Heart this Thursday, when Revolution Brewing launches its Fistmas holiday red ale. The gastropub will donate 10% of its sales to the Patch Harborside Heritage Organization, a nonprofit started by Bennie and Theresa Edwards in 2003 that offers scholarships to Michigan City students.
“Since our restaurant was in the planning stages, we knew that we wanted to have a presence beyond just a place to enjoy a great meal,” said Denise Burns, who owns the restaurant along with husband, John, and sister Amy Laria. “We see this project as a way to truly share our goodwill and encourage the continued support of our nonprofits that make such a strong impact on our region.”
On Dec. 12, Leeds Public House will donate 10% of sales to the Interfaith Community PADS, an emergency shelter that helps homeless men and women in LaPorte County. The following week, on Dec. 19, it will contribute to the Michiana Humane Society, which offers a safe place for animals to stay until they are taken into new homes.
“We will also be a collection site for nonprofits that are in need of items to help them carry on their mission on their featured day,” Leeds Public House General Manager David Roberts said. “We will post all details on our event page of our website as well as on our Facebook page.”
Leeds Public House is seeking nonprofits to partner with on Leeds Project Heart on future Thursdays.
Any interested nonprofits should contact Roberts at 219-814-4530 or droberts@leedspublichouse.com.
For more information, visit leedspublichouse.com.