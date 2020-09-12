Leeds Public House supporting community nonprofits during pandemic

MICHIGAN CITY — Leeds Public House has been supporting nonprofits in the community during the coronavirus pandemic through its Leeds Project Heart charitable initiative.
“We continue to hear from nonprofits that are facing fundraising shortfalls,” said Leeds Public House owner Denise Burns. “These community-focused organizations continue to need as much support as possible. We are all in a state of suspension as to when large events will be back on track.”
The gastropub at 401 Franklin St. in downtown Michigan City donates to a different nonprofit every month. In September it's supporting the Door Village Lions Club with 50% of the proceeds from the Lions Pisco Pride specialty cocktail that's crafted with pisco, house-made lavender syrup, lavender bitters, lime juice, egg whites and Sugar Island Coconut Rum.
The LaPorte-based service organization, which has been active in the community since 1976, has seen fundraising dry up during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
“We have a concession trailer and typically do four to five festivals every summer and fall. We usually raise $6,000 to $7,000,” Secretary Carol Pahs said. “Since area festivals have been canceled, it’s left us scrambling to try and find different ways of raising funds, so we can continue supporting many of our projects.”
The Door Village Lions Club, whose motto is "We serve," pursues a number of initiatives, including buying books for elementary students, organizing an Easter egg hunt, providing a holiday meal for seniors, taking part in neighborhood cleanups, distributing American flags and furnishing vision screenings for children.
“Lions Club members are truly servant leaders and really strive to make an impact right in their communities,” Burns said. “We are honored to have the opportunity to help through our Project Heart.”
Any nonprofits interested in partnering with Leeds in the future can contact General Manager Dave Roberts at 219-814-4530 or droberts@leedspublichouse.com.
